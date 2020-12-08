Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 27,091 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

