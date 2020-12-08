Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 17,096 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huazhu Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of HTHT opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

