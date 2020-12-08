Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GHIV opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Gores Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth about $6,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,711,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,347,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

