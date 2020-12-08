Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from $9.15 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

GDDFF opened at $6.38 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

