Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

