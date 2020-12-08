GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Stephens currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

GMS stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,695,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GMS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

