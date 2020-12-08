Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Globe Life worth $51,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock worth $11,745,020 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

GL opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

