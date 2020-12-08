Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.33. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

