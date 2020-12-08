Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

