Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Ship Lease
