Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE GLP opened at $16.88 on Friday. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

