Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Global Net Lease worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

