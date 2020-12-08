General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.43.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $105,000. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 180,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 116,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

