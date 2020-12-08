FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

