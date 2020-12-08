FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $566.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 509,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

