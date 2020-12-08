FY2021 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Decreased by William Blair

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.