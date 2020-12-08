FY2021 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Raised by Analyst

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.70 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,861 shares of company stock valued at $115,021,012 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

