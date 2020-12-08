FY2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

Shares of FIVE opened at $163.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.