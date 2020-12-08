FY2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Raised by DA Davidson

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $444,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

