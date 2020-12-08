FY2021 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Increased by Analyst

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of At Home Group in a report issued on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

NYSE HOME opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in At Home Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III purchased 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $49,755.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $521,985.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

