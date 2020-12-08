FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Teck Resources stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187,795 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,422 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.