FY2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

CRM stock opened at $227.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,493,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,488,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,861 shares of company stock worth $115,021,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

