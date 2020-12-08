FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of PDCE opened at $18.82 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 110.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

