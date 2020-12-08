Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.98.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $10.85 on Friday. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $3,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

