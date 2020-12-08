Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.98.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $10.85 on Friday. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $3,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
