Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

