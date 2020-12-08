Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

