Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortive by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,195,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

