Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 153.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.