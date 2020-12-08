Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLGZY. UBS Group downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

