Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

