Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Five Below worth $54,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

