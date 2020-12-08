First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 141.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Solar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,919 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 77.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of FSLR opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

