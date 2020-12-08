First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE FHN opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. First Horizon National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

