First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FFWM stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

