First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

FBP opened at $8.67 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 37.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 390,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 110.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 129,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

