First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chemed by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chemed by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE stock opened at $473.86 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

