First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 200,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,223,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,599 shares of company stock worth $34,874,830. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

