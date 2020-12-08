First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $58,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.68.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $807,031.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,847.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,085 shares of company stock valued at $46,844,620. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

