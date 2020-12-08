First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $120.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

