First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

