First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $353,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.