First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $408,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

