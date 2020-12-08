First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.