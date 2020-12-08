First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $367,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 30,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of -189.27, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

