First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

