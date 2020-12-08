First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $343,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

