First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.