First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after buying an additional 664,233 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,642,000 after buying an additional 560,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,146 shares of company stock worth $3,357,121. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

