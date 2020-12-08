First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 706 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,039.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.