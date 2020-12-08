First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,969 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

