Financial Review: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get United Airlines alerts:

This table compares United Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines $43.26 billion 0.33 $3.01 billion $12.05 4.08 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.65 $335.26 million $5.09 4.99

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. United Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines -19.85% -54.29% -8.93% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Airlines has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines 4 10 8 0 2.18 Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $50.39, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given United Airlines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Airlines is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.